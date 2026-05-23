Matias Galarza Injury: Out against Columbus

Galarza won't play Sunday against Columbus Crew because of reasons unrelated to injury.

Galarza is expected to be involved in the upcoming World Cup with Paraguay, so he's likely already working with the national team. The midfielder may not return to Atlanta amid rumors that he'll rejoin his parent club River Plate once his loan ends in July. He failed to score or assist but tallied 18 shots (five on goal), 19 crosses (five accurate) and 27 tackles across 10 MLS games played in 2026. Saba Lobzhanidze could now move to the left wing where Galarza had been deployed recently.