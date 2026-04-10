Matias Galarza News: Cleared to return

Galarza (not injury related) is eligible for future matchups after solving his visa problem, the club reported Friday.

Galarza made two straight starts in central midfield before missing the previous clash with Columbus, so he may bounce back at either William Reilly's or Steven Alzate's expense going forward. Prior to the absence, Galarza recorded four shots (three on target), three crosses (one accurate), five tackles, three clearances and two interceptions across 174 minutes on the field.