Matias Galarza News: Fires off four shots

Galarza registered four shots (zero on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and one chance created in Wednesday's 2-1 loss to New England Revolution. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 44th minute.

Galarza started for a fifth time in six appearances this season and earned a decent contribution with his four shots, although all were off target. He remains without a goal contribution in six appearances this season, recording 13 shots and seven chances created thus far.