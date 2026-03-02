Matias Galarza News: Loaned to Atlanta

Galarza has been loaned to Atlanta from River Plate, according to his new club.

Galarza is making a move to America for a decent chunk of the season, with the midfielder on loan until June 2026 and holding an international roster spot. He enters as a high-integrity midfielder, able to play in an attacking or defensive role, a major addition of depth in the midfield. He has played in Argentina since August 2023, earning five goals and two assists in his 68 appearances, showing some promise in the attack. With a young and injured midfield to begin the season, Galarza should work into some time with his new club.