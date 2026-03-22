Matias Galarza News: Plays 74 minutes

Galarza registered two shots (two on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 0-0 draw versus D.C. United.

Galarza joined on loan this winter and has now earned a start in two straight outings, playing 74 minutes against D.C. after 69 minutes in their last contest. He has yet to really show much of a breakout in those two games, but he did settle in more against D.C., notching two shots, two crosses and a chance created.