Matias Galarza headshot

Matias Galarza News: Registers three crosses

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 10, 2026

Galarza generated three crosses (one accurate) and one tackle in Saturday's 2-1 loss versus Los Angeles Galaxy.

Galarza was back in a starting role for a second match in a row Saturday, recording an okay three crosses in the midfield. The midfielder continues to find starts this season with seven in nine appearances, although his more defensive role has left him without a goal contribution, recording 14 shots and nine chances created.

Matias Galarza
Atlanta United
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