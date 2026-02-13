Matias Moreno Injury: Fully recovered

Moreno (head) fully recovered and trained in full this week, making him a likely option for Sunday's clash derby against Valencia, according to Super Deporte.

Moreno took a heavy knock in a head-to-head collision with Alexander Sorloth against Atletico, an incident that forced him to sit out the last matchup versus Athletic Club. The defender has now cleared concussion protocols, returned to full training this week and is trending toward being available for Sunday's derby against Valencia. He has been a locked-in starter for Levante all season and is expected to step right back into the starting XI and regain his spot in the heart of the backline.