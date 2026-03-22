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Matias Moreno News: Ends suspension

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 22, 2026

Moreno has ended his suspension and is an option moving forward.

Moreno is getting ready for play again after a one-game ban, set for a return after the international break. The defender has been a regular in the defense this season and should return to a starting role, with four clean sheets in 19 appearances (18 starts).

Matias Moreno
Levante
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