Matias Moreno News: Starts in defense
Moreno (concussion) is in the starting XI for Sunday's match against Valencia.
Moreno has recovered as expected and is immediately back in his starting role, a spot he should remain in. He has started in 13 of his 14 appearances this season, recording 17 tackles, 20 interceptions and 68 clearances in his time on the field.
