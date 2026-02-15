Matias Moreno headshot

Matias Moreno News: Starts in defense

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 15, 2026

Moreno (concussion) is in the starting XI for Sunday's match against Valencia.

Moreno has recovered as expected and is immediately back in his starting role, a spot he should remain in. He has started in 13 of his 14 appearances this season, recording 17 tackles, 20 interceptions and 68 clearances in his time on the field.

Matias Moreno
Levante
