Matias Moreno News: Will miss one game

Moreno will serve a one-match ban due to an accumulation of five yellow cards in the La Liga.

Moreno picked up his fifth yellow card in La Liga play and will serve a one-match suspension for Stuarday's clash against Real Oviedo. The center-back has been an undisputed starter in the back line for Levante this season, therefore his absence will force a reshuffle in the defense, with Adrian de la Fuente and Alan Matturro likely pairing in central defense for that clash.