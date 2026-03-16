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Matias Moreno News: Will miss one game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 16, 2026

Moreno will serve a one-match ban due to an accumulation of five yellow cards in the La Liga.

Moreno picked up his fifth yellow card in La Liga play and will serve a one-match suspension for Stuarday's clash against Real Oviedo. The center-back has been an undisputed starter in the back line for Levante this season, therefore his absence will force a reshuffle in the defense, with Adrian de la Fuente and Alan Matturro likely pairing in central defense for that clash.

Matias Moreno
Levante
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