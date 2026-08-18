Matias Roman Espindola News: Scores goal in loss

Espindola scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), four crosses (two accurate) and four chances created in Monday's 2-1 loss to Leon.

Espindola stood out in an attacking midfield spot, producing the home side's lone goal with a right-footed finish inside the box in the 65th minute of the match. Other than that, he created the joint-most scoring chances in the game and won two of his five ground duels. With one goal in each of his last two appearances across all competitions, Espindola has begun to gain an edge over Juan Torres in the competition for a starting role.