Matias Soule Injury: Absent for Juventus contest

Soule (groin) has continued to work on the side throughout the week and will remain sidelined for Sunday's clash with Juventus, Teleradiostereo reported.

Soule will miss the second game in a row while trying to solve a nagging injury. His next opportunity will come in the March 8's game versus Genoa. Paulo Dybala (knee) is good to go and will contribute to replacing him along with Bryan Zaragoza and Lorenzo Venturino.