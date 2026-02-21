Matias Soule Injury: Out for Cremonese match

Soule (groin) "hasn't trained for the entire week and won't be available Sunday. We hope he'll be for the coming weeks," coach Gian Piero Gasperini announced.

Soule has been given some time off to try to recover from a sports hernia ahead of more difficult matches and won't be involved in this one. Bryan Zaragoza, Lorenzo Pellegrini, Lorenzo Venturino and Robinio Vaz will play in the hole since Paulo Dybala (knee) is missing as well.