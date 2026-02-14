Matias Soule Injury: Questionable for Napoli match
Soule "has been playing through a sports hernia, and this week has been tougher for him than previous ones," coach Gian Piero Gasperini announced.
Soule had to skip a couple of practices to manage the soreness and will go through a fitness test on game day to verify whether he's fit enough to play. Paulo Dybala (knee), Bryan Zaragoza or Neil El Aynaoui would fill in if needed.
