Matias Soule Injury: Selected for Napoli contest

Soule (groin) is with the rest of the team in Naples, Corriere dello Sport informed.

Soule has been managed in training because of a sports hernia but hasn't been omitted from the squad list in advance, unlike Paulo Dybala (knee), and should at least be an option. He'd make the XI over Bryan Zaragoza and Neil El Ayanoui if he felt well enough on game day. He has registered at least one key pass in five straight matches, amassing seven chances created and adding one goal, nine shots (zero on target) and six corners over that span. Moreover, he has swung in one or more crosses in the last four tilts, racking up eight deliveries (two accurate).