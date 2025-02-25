Matias Soule News: Assist in rout over Monza

Soule assisted once to go with two shots (one on goal), seven crosses (five accurate) and four corners in Monday's 4-0 win versus Monza.

Soule had an outstanding game Monday. In playmaking he placed seven crosses (five accurate) and three long balls (two accurate). He also placed a shot on target and had another attempt blocked. His main contribution was creating the assist for Roma's second goal finished by Eldor Shomurodov. From 15 appearances (10 starts) he has now chalked up two goals, one being in Roma's last Serie A match, and an assist.