Matias Soule headshot

Matias Soule News: Eight crosses in draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2025

Soule recorded eight crosses (three accurate) and three corners in Sunday's 1-1 draw versus Juventus.

Soule attempted eight crosses, which was his second-highest total for the season and included three corners. He is the fourth highest set piece taker for Roma behind Paulo Dybala, Lorenzo Pellegrini and Leandro Paredes. Despite creating 33 chances, the midfielder has only produced one assist.

Matias Soule
Roma
