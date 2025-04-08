Matias Soule News: Eight crosses in draw
Soule recorded eight crosses (three accurate) and three corners in Sunday's 1-1 draw versus Juventus.
Soule attempted eight crosses, which was his second-highest total for the season and included three corners. He is the fourth highest set piece taker for Roma behind Paulo Dybala, Lorenzo Pellegrini and Leandro Paredes. Despite creating 33 chances, the midfielder has only produced one assist.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now