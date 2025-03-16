Matias Soule News: Fizzy against Cagliari

Soule created three scoring chances and recorded two shots (zero on goal), four crosses (two accurate) and two corners in Sunday's 1-0 win over Cagliari.

Soule was one of the main creative outlets sans Paulo Dybala and picked up stats in multiple offensive categories. He'd be the main beneficiary if the teammate skipped some matches after the break. He has scored once and posted eight shots (two on target), seven key passes and 11 crosses (six accurate) in the last five games (three starts).