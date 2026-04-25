Matias Soule News: Kept in check by Bologna

Soule drew two fouls and generated three crosses (two accurate), two tackles (one won) and three corners in Saturday's 2-0 victory against Bologna.

Soule had a pedestrian performance, as Roma took the foot off the gas after two early goals, which he didn't contribute to. He snapped a three-game streak with at least one chance created. He has recorded one assist, four shots (one on target) and 11 crosses (two accurate) in four tilts since returning from injury.