Matias Soule News: Kept in check by Bologna
Soule drew two fouls and generated three crosses (two accurate), two tackles (one won) and three corners in Saturday's 2-0 victory against Bologna.
Soule had a pedestrian performance, as Roma took the foot off the gas after two early goals, which he didn't contribute to. He snapped a three-game streak with at least one chance created. He has recorded one assist, four shots (one on target) and 11 crosses (two accurate) in four tilts since returning from injury.
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