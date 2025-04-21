Matias Soule News: Logs assist in win

Soule made an assist, had two shots on goal and drew two fouls during Saturday's 1-0 win over Verona.

Soule had another huge contribution for his team, this time assisting Eldor Shomurodov for the game-winner with just four minutes into the game. After a slow start of campaign, the youngster finally settled at Roma and started to deliver, with three goals and two assists over his last nine league starts.