Matias Soule headshot

Matias Soule News: Logs assist in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 21, 2025

Soule made an assist, had two shots on goal and drew two fouls during Saturday's 1-0 win over Verona.

Soule had another huge contribution for his team, this time assisting Eldor Shomurodov for the game-winner with just four minutes into the game. After a slow start of campaign, the youngster finally settled at Roma and started to deliver, with three goals and two assists over his last nine league starts.

Matias Soule
Roma
