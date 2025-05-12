Matias Soule News: Main creator for Roma

Soule had an assist while taking an off target shot, crossing nine times (two accurate) and creating three chances during Monday's 2-1 loss to Atalanta.

Soule set up Bryan Cristante in the 32nd minute assisting Roma's lone goal while leading his side in crosses and chances created. The winger has four goal involvements across his last five appearances while combining for 10 shots, 14 chances created and 24 crosses over that stretch.