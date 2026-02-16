Matias Soule News: Muted display in Napoli clash

Soule (groin) had one inaccurate cross, one clearance and 10 passes in 45 minutes in Sunday's 2-2 draw with Napoli.

Soule dropped to the bench because of a lingering injury but was deployed at halftime, although he didn't have a good showing. His minutes might decrease until he's in better shape physically. He didn't register a key pass for the first time in six fixtures, while he has launched at least one cross in the last nine matches, amassing nine deliveries (two accurate) and adding six shots (zero on target) and six corners over that span.