Matias Soule

Matias Soule News: Nets in Inter clash

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 27, 2025

Soule scored one goal to go with two shots (one on target), four crosses (three accurate) and four tackles (three won) in Sunday's 1-0 victory over Inter Milan.

Soule had to handle the entire flank as he was fielded in a different position, but it didn't affect his output in the final third, as he led his team in key passes, matching his season high, and decided the game with a clinical finish from close range. He continues to thrive following Paulo Dybala's season-ending thigh injury, as he has scored twice, assisted once and tallied 12 shots (five on target), 14 key passes and 28 crosses (11 accurate) in the last six matches. He has notched multiple attempts and four or more crosses in five of his last six showings.

Matias Soule
Roma
