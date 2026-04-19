Matias Soule News: Produces in Atalanta fixture

Soule created four scoring chacnes and recorded two shots (one on goal), six crosses (two accurate) and two corners in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus Atalanta.

Soule had by far his best display since returning from a sports hernia, pacing his side in key passes and deliveries and matching his season high in the first start. He has created at least one scoring chance in the last three contests, accumulating five and posting one assist, four shots (one on target) and two corners over that span.