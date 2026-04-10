Matias Soule News: Provides assist in Pisa match

Soule assisted once to go with one chance created and drew one foul in Friday's 3-0 victory over Pisa.

Soule didn't have a particularly great showing in his second match after a prolonged absence, but slipped the ball to Donyell Malen in the box ahead of the final goal of the game, tallying his seventh assist in the campaign and his first since late January. He halted a six-match streak with at least one cross in this one. He has put up eight deliveries (three accurate), five chances created and four corners in his last five appearances.