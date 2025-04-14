Matias Soule News: Scores against Lazio

Soule scored one goal to go with four shots (one on target), six crosses (two accurate) and two corners in Sunday's 1-1 draw versus Lazio.

Soule led his team in attempts and leveled the game with a brilliant strike from distance that ricocheted off the crossbar and just crossed the line. It's his fourth goal of the season. He took over the goal that previously belonged to Paulo Dybala (thigh), notching eight goals (four on target), seven chances created and 22 crosses (eight accurate) in the last four matches.