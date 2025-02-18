Matias Soule News: Scores winner against Parma

Soule scored a goal off three shots (two on target), created two chances, drew three fouls and was shown a yellow card during Sunday's 1-0 win over Parma.

Soule had a rare start here and ended up as the hero for Roma as he scored the lone goal of the match with a brilliant free-kick shot in the 33rd minute. This was the second goal of the year for the youngster, who keeps trying to find his rhythm in his first campaign with the club.