Matias Soule News: Takes two shots against Inter

Soule (groin) created one scoring chance, drew one foul and and had two shots (zero on target) and one clearance in 64 minutes in Sunday's 5-2 defeat versus Inter.

Soule played an hour in his return from a lingering injury, but didn't stick out in the large loss. He'll have a regular role if he avoids relapses. He has registered at least one cross in six outings in a row, totaling 11 deliveries (three accurate) and adding eight shots (zero on target), seven chances created and six corners over that span, with no goal contributions.