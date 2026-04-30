Matias Vecino Injury: Back on grass, not yet ready

Vecino (adductor) began outdoor field work Wednesday and is continuing his recovery, but remains short of rejoining team training and will not be available for Sunday's clash against Elche, according to La Voz de Galicia.

Vecino had been ruled out after feeling a pinch in his adductor during training ahead of the Villarreal fixture, and while his return to outdoor activity is an encouraging step, the timeline makes Sunday's clash too soon for the experienced midfielder. Ilaix Moriba is expected to continue covering in the midfield until Vecino is fully reintegrated with the group in the coming days.