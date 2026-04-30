Matias Vecino headshot

Matias Vecino Injury: Back on grass, not yet ready

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 30, 2026

Vecino (adductor) began outdoor field work Wednesday and is continuing his recovery, but remains short of rejoining team training and will not be available for Sunday's clash against Elche, according to La Voz de Galicia.

Vecino had been ruled out after feeling a pinch in his adductor during training ahead of the Villarreal fixture, and while his return to outdoor activity is an encouraging step, the timeline makes Sunday's clash too soon for the experienced midfielder. Ilaix Moriba is expected to continue covering in the midfield until Vecino is fully reintegrated with the group in the coming days.

Matias Vecino
Celta Vigo
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Matias Vecino See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Matias Vecino See More
Dream11 Fantasy Soccer: Inter Milan v. Napoli Preview
SOC
Dream11 Fantasy Soccer: Inter Milan v. Napoli Preview
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
July 28, 2020
Dream11 Fantasy Soccer: AS Roma v. Inter Milan Preview
SOC
Dream11 Fantasy Soccer: AS Roma v. Inter Milan Preview
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
July 18, 2020
Dream11 Fantasy Soccer: Inter Milan v. Torino Preview
SOC
Dream11 Fantasy Soccer: Inter Milan v. Torino Preview
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
July 12, 2020