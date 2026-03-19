Matias Vecino Injury: Comes off injured in UEL

Vecino was forced to exit with an apparent ankle issue during Thursday's Europa League win over Lyon.

Vecino left in the final minutes of Thursday's game, with Hugo Sotelo taking his place on the field. The Uruguayan is now a doubt for upcoming contests as the severity of his blow remains unknown. While he's mainly a defensive contributor, his potential absence would limit the team's depth while causing Sotelo to record significant playing time in a holding midfield role.