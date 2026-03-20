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Matias Vecino Injury: Out 2-3 weeks

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 20, 2026

Vecino is expected to be sidelined for 2-3 weeks after suffering a soleus myofascial tear, his club reported Friday.

Vecino will likely miss upcoming league games against Alaves and Valencia, but he could take advantage of the international break to work on his recovery ahead of the latter of those matchups. He was active during his team's last three Europa League contests, producing mostly via passes and clearances. Those duties will now be shared between Hugo Sotelo and possibly Oscar Mingueza or Alvaro Nunez while Vecino is injured and Ilaix Moriba suspended.

Matias Vecino
Celta Vigo
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