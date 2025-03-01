Matias Vecino Injury: Probable for Milan clash

Vecino (thigh) returned to full training this week and is set to be called up for Sunday's game versus Milan, Tuttomercatoweb informed.

Vecino has been absent since late December due to a significant thigh injury. He'll re-join the rotation in the midfield behind the two starters, competing for minutes with Reda Belahyane, while Fisayo Dele-Bashiru is currently dealing with an ankle injury. He has totaled six shots (three on target), six key passes, 12 tackles (eight won) and three blocks in his last five showings.