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Matias Vecino Injury: Receives medical clearance

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 15, 2026

Vecino (groin) received the medical clearance and will be available for Sunday's game at Athletic Club, according to La Voz de Galicia.

Vecino is set to return to action after being sidelined for the last four games. He hasn't played in the league in nearly a month, as his last Liga appearance came April 12 against Real Oviedo. He should be in contention to return to the starting lineup against Athletic on Sunday.

Matias Vecino
Celta Vigo
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