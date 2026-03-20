Matias Vecino Injury: Suffers Achilles issue

Vecino was forced off late during Thursday's 2-0 victory against Lyon in the Europa League due to a minor issue with his Achilles tendon, according to coach Claudio Giraldez, per Mundo Celeste. "Let's see if Matias (Vecino)'s problem isn't too serious, he has a minor issue with his Achilles tendon."

Vecino was forced to check out early in Thursday's Europa League showdown against the Gones after picking up a minor Achilles issue. The midfield engine will undergo further tests in the coming hours to gauge the severity, with the Celeste camp hoping it's nothing serious given his locked-in starter status lately. With Ilaix Moriba suspended for Sunday's clash against Alaves, Oscar Mingueza and Alvaro Nunez are shaping up as the options to replace him in central midfield if he can't suit up.