Matias Vecino Injury: Suffers adductor injury

Vecino felt a slight pinch in his adductor during Wednesday's training session and is ruled out for Sunday's clash against Villarreal, according to coach Claudio Giraldez, per Mundo Celeste. "Matias noticed a little pinch in the adductor yesterday during training."

Vecino's issue adds to a growing list of fitness concerns for Celta Vigo heading into the weekend, with the experienced midfielder's ruled out against the Yellow Submarine after the training setback. Ilaix Moriba is expected to step into the midfield until Vecino returns to full speed for the Celeste.