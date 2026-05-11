Matias Vecino Injury: Targeting Athletic Club

Vecino (groin) will not be available for Tuesday's clash against Levante but could return for Sunday's fixture against Athletic Club, according to coach Claudio Giraldez, per Mundo Celeste. "Matias won't be available yet for this match, he's done some things with the group today but it's the first day he's done anything remotely real with us and we're going to wait until the Athletic match."

Vecino has been working his way back from an adductor issue and his first session of meaningful work with the group is an encouraging step forward, even if Tuesday comes too soon for him to feature. The experienced midfielder's potential return for Sunday's clash against Athletic Club would be a welcome boost for Celta heading into the final fixtures of the season, with the club managing his comeback carefully to avoid any setbacks.