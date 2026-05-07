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Matias Vecino Injury: Yet to resume group training

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 7, 2026

Vecino (groin) has yet to resume group training and is not expected to be an option for Saturday's game at Atletico Madrid, according to La Voz de Galicia.

Vecino resumed training on grass back in late April, but the fact that he's still training away from the group two days before the Atletico clash suggests he won't be fit enough to play Saturday. He's trending in the right direction, but it seems Vecino's next chance to play will come against Levante on Tuesday, May 12.

Matias Vecino
Celta Vigo
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