Matias Vecino News: Cleared for play
Vecino (calf) is fit for play moving forward after receiving medical clearance, according to his club.
Vecino has missed two games with his injury but is set for a return moving forward, as he has been medically cleared for action. This is huge news for the club as it gives them back another option in the midfield. He has only started in four of his seven matches since joining the club, part of the regular rotation the club sees.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Matias Vecino See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Matias Vecino See More