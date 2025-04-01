Fantasy Soccer
Matias Vecino headshot

Matias Vecino News: Completes suspension

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 1, 2025

Vecino served a one-match disqualification in Monday's 1-1 draw with Torino.

Vecino will be back Sunday versus Atalanta and will have strong chances of starting than usual since Matteo Guendouzi is suspended and Taty Castellanos (calf) is on the mend. He assisted once and posted five shots (one on target), one key pass, six tackles (one won) and 12 clearances in his last five displays.

Matias Vecino
Lazio
