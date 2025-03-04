Matias Vecino News: Plays half an hour against Milan

Vecino (thigh) committed one foul, had seven passes, and was booked in 32 minutes in Sunday's 2-1 win over Milan.

Vecino didn't put stats in his return after sitting out months due to a severe thigh injury despite seeing decent playing time. He'll rotate with Reda Belahyane and Fisayo Dele-Bashiru (ankle) behind the starters Nicolo Rovella and Matteo Guendouzi at the position from here on out.