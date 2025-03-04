Fantasy Soccer
Matias Vecino

Matias Vecino News: Plays half an hour against Milan

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 4, 2025

Vecino (thigh) committed one foul, had seven passes, and was booked in 32 minutes in Sunday's 2-1 win over Milan.

Vecino didn't put stats in his return after sitting out months due to a severe thigh injury despite seeing decent playing time. He'll rotate with Reda Belahyane and Fisayo Dele-Bashiru (ankle) behind the starters Nicolo Rovella and Matteo Guendouzi at the position from here on out.

Matias Vecino
Lazio
More Stats & News
