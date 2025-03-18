Matias Vecino News: Suspended for Bologna game

Vecino had one cross (zero accurate), one tackle (zero won) and one block and was cautioned for the fifth time in Sunday's 5-0 defeat versus Bologna.

Vecino drew his third consecutive start but struggled like most of the Lazio players in this one. If Taty Castellanos (calf) and Fisayo Dele-Bashiru (ankle) don't recover, Pedro or Reda Belahyane will take his place against Torino on March 31.