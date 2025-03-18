Fantasy Soccer
Matias Vecino headshot

Matias Vecino News: Suspended for Bologna game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 18, 2025

Vecino had one cross (zero accurate), one tackle (zero won) and one block and was cautioned for the fifth time in Sunday's 5-0 defeat versus Bologna.

Vecino drew his third consecutive start but struggled like most of the Lazio players in this one. If Taty Castellanos (calf) and Fisayo Dele-Bashiru (ankle) don't recover, Pedro or Reda Belahyane will take his place against Torino on March 31.

Matias Vecino
Lazio
