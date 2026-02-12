Mats Wieffer Injury: Available for Liverpool game
Wieffer (toe) has completed his recovery from injury ahead of the FA Cup clash with Liverpool, with coach Fabian Hurzeler confirming that "Wieffer will be back, so that's a positive one." and adding "Mats is a big player who has a big impact on our game. He has a big personality as well. So we definitely missed him and we are all happy that he's back now.", according to the club.
Wieffer has missed the last nine contests across all competitions after making his last appearance on Dec. 27, but he's likely to regain a starting spot at some point. Whenever that happens, Ferdi Kadioglu may return to a left-back role, pushing Maxim De Cuyper to the bench. Prior to the issue, Wieffer delivered three assists in 16 games.
