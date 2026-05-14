Mats Wieffer headshot

Mats Wieffer Injury: Could be available Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 14, 2026

Wieffer (ankle) could be an option for Sunday's game against Leeds United, according to manager Fabian Hurzeler. "Yes, there's an option that he'll be available on Sunday, but therefore, we have to wait the next two, three days."

Wieffer didn't pass a late fitness test to face Wolverhampton the past weekend, but the right-back is trending in the right direction toward being available here. If he's ready to go, he could start right away in place of Ferdi Kadioglu, a left-back who started on the right flank the last time out against the Molineux side. Wieffer has started in 22 of his 25 Premier League appearances this season, tallying two goals, three assists, 71 clearances, 64 tackles and 20 chances created.

Mats Wieffer
Brighton & Hove Albion
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