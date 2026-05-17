Mats Wieffer Injury: Misses call Sunday

Wieffer (ankle) is ruled out for Sunday's clash against Leeds United.

Wieffer has been unable to pass his fitness assessment despite manager Fabian Hurzeler expressing optimism about his availability after the right-back had been trending in the right direction following his failure to clear a late fitness test ahead of last weekend's fixture against Wolverhampton. Brighton will have to continue deploying Ferdi Kadioglu out of position at right-back, with the coach unable to restore his preferred defensive setup for the penultimate fixture of the season. Wieffer has started 22 of his 25 Premier League appearances this term, tallying two goals, three assists, 71 clearances, 64 tackles and 20 chances created, and his availability for the season finale will be monitored closely.