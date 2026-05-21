Mats Wieffer headshot

Mats Wieffer Injury: Option to return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 21, 2026

Wieffer (ankle) is an option to return for Sunday's season finale against Manchester United, according to coach Fabian Hurzeler, per Andy Naylor of The Athletic.

Wieffer had been ruled out of the Leeds United fixture as he continued to manage an ankle issue, but coach Hurzeler's positive update is an encouraging sign heading into the final fixture of the campaign. The versatile midfielder has been one of Brighton's most important players this season with two goals, three assists, 71 clearances, 64 tackles and 20 chances created across 25 Premier League appearances, and getting him back for the Manchester United clash is a welcome boost for the Seagulls heading into the season finale.

Mats Wieffer
Brighton & Hove Albion
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