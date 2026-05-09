Mats Wieffer Injury: Out to face Wolves
Wieffer (ankle) is ruled out for Saturday's clash against Wolves.
Wieffer has been unable to pass his fitness assessment after coach Fabian Hurzeler had already described his involvement as unlikely following the ankle injury that forced him off in the 18th minute of last weekend's clash against Newcastle. The Dutch right-back is an undisputed starter for Brighton, and his absence leaves a notable gap at right-back, with Ferdi Kadioglu starting on the right flank to cover in his place. Hurzeler made clear he was unwilling to rush him back before he is genuinely ready, with Wieffer's availability for the coming fixtures to be monitored closely.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mats Wieffer See More
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Saturday, May 28 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 3511 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 3511 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 3325 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 3325 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mats Wieffer See More