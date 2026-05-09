Mats Wieffer headshot

Mats Wieffer Injury: Out to face Wolves

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 9, 2026

Wieffer (ankle) is ruled out for Saturday's clash against Wolves.

Wieffer has been unable to pass his fitness assessment after coach Fabian Hurzeler had already described his involvement as unlikely following the ankle injury that forced him off in the 18th minute of last weekend's clash against Newcastle. The Dutch right-back is an undisputed starter for Brighton, and his absence leaves a notable gap at right-back, with Ferdi Kadioglu starting on the right flank to cover in his place. Hurzeler made clear he was unwilling to rush him back before he is genuinely ready, with Wieffer's availability for the coming fixtures to be monitored closely.

Mats Wieffer
Brighton & Hove Albion
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