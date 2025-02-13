Mats Wieffer Injury: Questionable to face Chelsea

Wieffer (undisclosed) is questionable for Friday's match against Chelsea, according to manager Fabian Hurzeler. "Mats has trained this week so he might be an option, but we have to see."

Wieffer could be back this week, possibly returning after a nine-match absence due to an undisclosed issue. However, he will still likely need to pass a fitness test ahead of the contest, as he is questionable and is not yet cleared. If he is fit, expect him to see a spot on the bench, only starting in four of his 13 appearances this season.