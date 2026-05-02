Mats Wieffer Injury: Subbed off injured
Wieffer was forced off in the first half of Saturday's clash against Newcastle United due to an apparent injury.
Wieffer was forced off in the 18th minute of Saturday's clash against Newcastle United due to an apparent injury and will undergo further tests in the coming days to determine the severity of the issue. His potential absence would be a significant blow for his team, as he is an undisputed starter in the back line, with Joel Veltman expected to start in his place if he is ruled out.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mats Wieffer See More
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Saturday, May 2Yesterday
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 354 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 354 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 3318 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 3318 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mats Wieffer See More