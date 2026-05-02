Mats Wieffer headshot

Mats Wieffer Injury: Subbed off injured

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 2, 2026

Wieffer was forced off in the first half of Saturday's clash against Newcastle United due to an apparent injury.

Wieffer was forced off in the 18th minute of Saturday's clash against Newcastle United due to an apparent injury and will undergo further tests in the coming days to determine the severity of the issue. His potential absence would be a significant blow for his team, as he is an undisputed starter in the back line, with Joel Veltman expected to start in his place if he is ruled out.

Mats Wieffer
Brighton & Hove Albion
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