Mats Wieffer Injury: Tight call for Saturday

Wieffer (ankle) is tight for Saturday's clash against Wolves and will be assessed, though his involvement looks unlikely, according to coach Fabian Hurzeler, per The Argus.

Wieffer had been forced off in the 18th minute of last weekend's clash against Newcastle with an ankle injury, making his fitness a major concern heading into the weekend. The Dutch right-back is an undisputed starter for Brighton and Joel Veltman is expected to cover if he cannot be cleared, with manager Hurzeler unwilling to rush him back before he is genuinely ready.