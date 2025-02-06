Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Mats Wieffer headshot

Mats Wieffer Injury: Training again, Friday too soon

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 6, 2025

Wieffer (undisclosed) is out for Saturday's match against Chelsea, according to manager Fabian Huzeler.

Wieffer is still not ready for a return, taking his absence to nine matches due to an undisclosed injury. However, he has started to train again, bringing some confidence he could be fit soon. That said, he will look to return in their next contest, facing Chelsea again on Feb. 14 in Premier League play.

Mats Wieffer
Brighton & Hove Albion
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now