Mats Wieffer Injury: Training again, Friday too soon

Wieffer (undisclosed) is out for Saturday's match against Chelsea, according to manager Fabian Huzeler.

Wieffer is still not ready for a return, taking his absence to nine matches due to an undisclosed injury. However, he has started to train again, bringing some confidence he could be fit soon. That said, he will look to return in their next contest, facing Chelsea again on Feb. 14 in Premier League play.